MP News: Five Die, Four Injured As Speeding Scorpio Hits Auto In Gwalior On Ram Navami; VIDEO Shows Crushed Vehicle After Intense Clash

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Five people died and four others were injured after a speeding Scorpio SUV hit an auto-rickshaw in Gwalior on Friday-- Ram Navami.

The accident occurred at Parshuram Chowk in Gwalior early Friday morning.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media, showing the condition of the auto-rickshaw after the crash. In the footage, the auto can be seen badly damaged and lying in the middle of the road. Passersby and local residents gathered around the spot, looking at the wreckage and discussing the accident.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: Visuals from the spot where 5 people were killed in a road accident near Thatipur Jain Temple. pic.twitter.com/DxV1XwmvaR — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2026

How the accident occurred?

The accident happened around 3 am when the passengers in the auto were returning after visiting the Sheetla Mata temple. The collision was very severe.

After being hit by the Scorpio, the auto-rickshaw crashed into a neem tree and was badly damaged. The passengers inside the auto did not get any chance to escape.

Local residents quickly informed the police and ambulance services. Police teams and ambulances reached the spot and took the injured people to a nearby hospital. Doctors later declared four people dead at the hospital, while another person also died due to serious injuries. Four injured people, including a child, are currently undergoing treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, the Scorpio had earlier hit an e-rickshaw near the bus stand.

Five killed, four injured as speeding SUV hits autorickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior: Police pic.twitter.com/dg40AFqsuD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 27, 2026

Police had started chasing the vehicle after that incident. While trying to escape from the police, the Scorpio driver lost control and hit the auto-rickshaw on the way.

Police officials said the impact of the crash was extremely strong, which caused severe damage to the auto and led to multiple casualties.

CSP Atul Kumar Soni said that five people died in the accident and four injured persons are being treated at the hospital. He said that postmortem of the deceased is being conducted.

The Scorpio driver has been taken into police custody. Police have also sent him for a medical examination and further investigation into the incident is underway.