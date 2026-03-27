 MP News: Five Die, Four Injured As Speeding Scorpio Hits Auto In Gwalior On Ram Navami; VIDEO Shows Crushed Vehicle After Intense Clash
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MP News: Five Die, Four Injured As Speeding Scorpio Hits Auto In Gwalior On Ram Navami; VIDEO Shows Crushed Vehicle After Intense Clash

Five people died and four others, including a child, were injured after a speeding Scorpio hit an auto-rickshaw at Parshuram Chowk in Gwalior early Friday morning. The auto was returning from Sheetla Mata temple. Police said the Scorpio was fleeing after hitting an e-rickshaw earlier. The driver is in custody and investigation is underway.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
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Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Five people died and four others were injured after a speeding Scorpio SUV hit an auto-rickshaw in Gwalior on Friday-- Ram Navami.

The accident occurred at Parshuram Chowk in Gwalior early Friday morning.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media, showing the condition of the auto-rickshaw after the crash. In the footage, the auto can be seen badly damaged and lying in the middle of the road. Passersby and local residents gathered around the spot, looking at the wreckage and discussing the accident.

Watch the video below :

How the accident occurred?

The accident happened around 3 am when the passengers in the auto were returning after visiting the Sheetla Mata temple. The collision was very severe.

After being hit by the Scorpio, the auto-rickshaw crashed into a neem tree and was badly damaged. The passengers inside the auto did not get any chance to escape.

Local residents quickly informed the police and ambulance services. Police teams and ambulances reached the spot and took the injured people to a nearby hospital. Doctors later declared four people dead at the hospital, while another person also died due to serious injuries. Four injured people, including a child, are currently undergoing treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, the Scorpio had earlier hit an e-rickshaw near the bus stand.

Police had started chasing the vehicle after that incident. While trying to escape from the police, the Scorpio driver lost control and hit the auto-rickshaw on the way.

Police officials said the impact of the crash was extremely strong, which caused severe damage to the auto and led to multiple casualties.

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CSP Atul Kumar Soni said that five people died in the accident and four injured persons are being treated at the hospital. He said that postmortem of the deceased is being conducted.

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The Scorpio driver has been taken into police custody. Police have also sent him for a medical examination and further investigation into the incident is underway.

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