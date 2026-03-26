MP News: Over 200 Hospitalised After Food Poisoning At Sehore Wedding; ‘Raita’ Suspected To Be Cause |

Bhopal/Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 200 persons were hospitalised due to food poisoning after consuming food at a marriage ceremony at Bawadiya Noabad village in Ichhawar block of Sehore district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

More than 1,200 persons attended the ceremony. “Raita” (curd) is believed to be the main cause of the food poisoning, according to locals.

Food samples have been collected by the district administration and sent to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Bhopal. Patients were admitted to civil hospitals in Ichhawar and Sehore. The function was the wedding of Babulal Mewada’s son.

According to reports, shortly after consuming their late-night meal, guests began complaining of vomiting and severe abdominal pain. The sudden deterioration in the health of so many people simultaneously caused panic in the village. Relatives rushed the patients to the civil hospital. They complained of vomiting and stomach pain. As the number of patients surged at the Ichhawar health centre, doctors and paramedical staff from Sehore were called.

Block Medical Officer Dr Ankit Chandok said, “A team of doctors visited Bawadiya Noabad to take stock of the situation. Patients were examined on the spot. Food samples were collected and sent for testing.”

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Sudhir Deharia said, “All the patients admitted to civil hospitals were discharged by Thursday afternoon. It is a case of food poisoning. Samples of the food consumed at the marriage function have been sent to FDA, Bhopal.”