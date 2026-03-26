MP News: Ten Die In Bus-Truck Head-On Collision In Chhindwara |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ten people died when a bus carrying around 40 passengers, returning from a Chief Minister’s programme held in Chhindwara, collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place near Semeria Hanuman Temple in Mehkhera area of Chhindwara district. The passengers were returning from Chorai to Umranala after attending the programme.

The matter was reported to the police, following which police and the administration swung into action.

Around 20 ambulances rushed to the spot and ferried the injured to the District Hospital, Chhindwara. Several passengers reportedly sustained serious head and other injuries.

It was also reported that one passenger suffered severe injuries resulting in loss of a limb.

Collector Harendra Narayan told Free Press that 10 people died in the incident, including six men, three women and one child. He added that the truck driver also died in the accident.

A total of 41 people were on board the bus, all returning from the programme.

He said, “All the injured have been sent to the District Hospital for advanced medical treatment. Relief operations remain our top priority.”

A heavy police force and administrative officials have been deployed at the accident site. Cranes and the assistance of local residents were used to extricate the injured. An emergency alert was also issued at the District Hospital to ensure immediate medical attention for the injured.

CM Announced Rs 4 Lakh Ex-gratis Amount for Deceased

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav have announced Rs 4 lakh to the deceased of the incident and Rs 1 lakh for the seriously injured people of the accident, here on Thursday.

he also stated that the team of doctors from Jabalpur has been sent to Chhindwara and Nagpur to participate in curing the injured.

The CM has also instructed the in-charge minister of Chhindwara, Rakesh Singh to change the scheduled programme and shall reach Chhindwara.

He has also instructed to provide free treatment to all the affected people.

A control room has been instated in Bhopal, from where the monitoring of the injured people are done.

He also prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and have also hoped speedy recovery of the injured people.