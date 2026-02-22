MP News: 15 Injured After Bus Loses Balance, Overturns In Chhindwara, 3 Critical |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara on Sunday, where a bus lost balance and overturned, leaving 15 passengers injured.

According to information, a private bus named ‘Mahakal Bus’ was travelling from Pipariya to Chhindwara when it lost control near Renikheda village and overturned on the roadside.

Panic spread among passengers after the accident. Fortunately, the bus was not fully packed, which prevented a major tragedy. Police reached the spot and began rescue operations with the help of local villagers.

A total of 15 passengers were injured in the accident. According to doctors, most of them were given first aid and discharged.

3 passengers serious

However, three passengers suffered serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at Tamia Hospital. Doctors are closely monitoring their condition.

After receiving information, the Mahuljhir police team reached the accident site. With the help of local residents, they rescued passengers trapped inside the bus.

Ambulances were arranged to shift the injured to Tamia Hospital. Police also cleared traffic and restored normal movement on the road.

Initial reports suggest that overspeeding or a sudden technical fault may have caused the accident.

Police have seized the bus and started an investigation to find out the exact reason.

Fortunately , the bus was not overcrowded at the time, which helped avoid a bigger disaster.