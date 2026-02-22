MP News: Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha Stages Protest Against Rahul Gandhi In Jabalpur -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of women workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha staged a protest in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The women came out on the streets demanding that Rahul Gandhi apologise to the nation. During the protest, the demonstrators tried to march towards the Congress office to surround it.

However, police stopped them by putting up barricades and deploying heavy security on both sides.

Women throw bangles on road, burn Rahul Gandhi’s effigy

At the same time, Congress workers were also present outside the party office. A clash broke out between the protesting women and the police during the demonstration.

Some women threw bangles on the road as a mark of protest. An effigy of Rahul Gandhi was also burnt by the protesters. During the chaos, two to three women were reportedly injured.

Police detained more than 50 women who were taking part in the protest.

Ashwini Paranjpe, State President of BJP Mahila Morcha, said that Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the country.

Second day of protest

This is the second day when protests are being held in the state against Congress’s shirt-strip protest at AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

#WATCH | #Bhopal: Clash Erupts Between Congress And BJP Yuva Morcha Workers Outside Congress Office; Stones And Sticks Pelted #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/avgWpn1L1X — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 21, 2026

On Saturday, Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior also witnessed clashes between Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Congress.

Both the sides allegedly pelted stones and sticks at each other. In Indore, a Sub-Inspector (SI) and a media person were also injured during the protest.

What was the controversy?

The controversy started when members of the Youth Congress allegedly raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the International AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

According to reports, some party workers removed their shirts as part of a semi-nude protest, shouted slogans, and entered the summit venue while the event was still going on.