Indore News: Over 3 Lakhs Voters Removed As Final Electoral Roll Published After Special Intensive Revision | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The final voter list for the district has been officially published following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, marking a significant update to the district's electoral roll.

The final count of voters now stands at 2.486 million, a decrease from the previous figure of 2.867 million, reflecting a loss of 380,298 voters.

In fact, forms were filled in during the process from November 4th to December 18th. In the draft voter list published on December 23rd, 2.42 million voters were included, while the names of 447,123 voters were removed.

6,78,000 voters reviewed

In the subsequent public hearing phase, 6,78,000 voters were reviewed. After scrutiny, 5,108 voters were found ineligible, and 551 voters were removed because they had moved to other districts. In total, 452,782 voters were removed during this process.

The final voter list was officially announced at a meeting held at the Collectorate on Saturday. Shivam Verma, the District Election Officer, briefed officials from all recognized political parties on the process and the final figures. He was joined by Navjeevan Panwar, the Deputy District Election Officer, and other senior officials.

Verma emphasized that the SIR process was essential for maintaining an accurate and updated electoral roll, ensuring that only eligible voters are included in the list and that new voters are properly registered.

Overall, 277,694 voters were removed from the five major urban constituencies (Indore-1 to Indore-5), while 62,083 voters were removed from the rural constituencies of Sanwer, Depalpur, and Mhow. Rau, a mixed urban-rural constituency, saw 40,521 deletions.