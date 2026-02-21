Jabalpur Communal Clash: New Video Shows Masked Men Creating Ruckus At Residential Area With Swords, Setting Houses Afire; 10 More Arrested

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A new video has surfaced in the Jabalpur Communal clash on Friday night, showing miscreants creating ruckus at a residential area. The masked men, carrying swords and sticks, were seen vandalising the houses, setting them afire and pelting stones at people.

Following which, 10 more people have been arrested in the case.

#WATCH | Communal Clash In #Jabalpur: Two Groups Pelt Stones At Each Other After Dispute Over Loudspeaker At Durga Temple; Heavy Police Deployed #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/84YRC5fETn — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 20, 2026

Notably, it all started on Thursday night at Azad Chowk in Sihora, Jabalpur, when a group of Muslims, offering Taraweeh prayers, raised objection to loudspeaker volume during aarti at the opposite Durga Temple. The argument turned heated, following which some Muslim rioters allegedly started hurling stones at the temple, drawing retaliation by the members of Hindu community.

Police reached the spot and used lathi-charge to disperse the violent crowd. Police registered FIR against both the groups.

10 more accused have been arrested, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 59. The ten arrested are from the Hindu side and are accused of damaging a religious site belonging to another community.

Hindu outfits stage protest, dispersed by lathi-charge

It should be noted that on Friday, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal (Bajrang Dal) officials and workers staged a protest and demonstration in the presence of a heavy police force. Seeing the unrest escalate, the police attempted to persuade them, but when they refused, they resorted to lathi charge and dispersed the crowd.

Police have filed FIRs against both parties

49 accused were arrested by Friday night. Police examined CCTV cameras installed at various locations and questioned the local residents. Based on the probe, it identified and nabbed anti-social elements who fled after committing the crime. In addition to local authorities, the police's crime branch and other officials have been deployed.

Accused brought in by bus

Police had identified the rioters on Friday night. While the juveniles and elder were left in Sihora, approximately 25 to 30 of the accused were arrested and taken by bus to city police stations.