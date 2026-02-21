Indore News: BJP Congress Clash Over Protest At AI Impact Summit In Delhi; Police Uses Water Cannon To Disperse Protestors -- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A violent clash broke out between Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Congress in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Saturday, over Youth Congress’ demonstration during the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.
In response, BJYM workers in Indore marched towards the Congress office to protest against the act.
Both sides allegedly threw stones and several people were injured, including a Sub-Inspector (SI) and a media person.
They gathered near Gandhi Bhavan, where police had already set up barricades to stop them.
As the situation became tense, police blocked the road and used water cannons to control the crowd. After some time, the situation was brought under control.
Police officials said they are monitoring the situation to prevent further violence.
CM Yadav criticises Rahul Gandhi
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also criticised Rahul Gandhi over the Youth Congress holding the ‘shirt-less’ protest during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Friday.
Condemning the same, CM Yadav said, “Congress has now started opposing the country itself while opposing the BJP, which is condemnable... During the 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' in New Delhi, at Rahul Gandhi's behest, his workers staged a demonstration by going semi-nude, and I strongly condemn that.”
Congress should apologise, Yadav concluded
Gwalior also witnesses protest
Gwalior also witnessed a clash between BJP and Congress workers over the same incident.
BJP’s youth wing marched to surround the District Congress Office in Gwalior in protest.
FP Photo
FP Photo
After hearing about the plan, Congress workers also gathered at their office in large numbers. Workers from both sides protested loudly against each other.
What's the controversy?
The controversy began when Youth Congress members reportedly shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held a semi-nude protest during the international AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in Delhi.
Party workers removed their shirts in protest, shouted slogans, and entered the summit venue while the event was in progress.
Protesters raised slogans like 'India’s dignity is not up for negotiation' and 'Inquilab Zindabad,' briefly disrupting the high-profile event.
Videos of the incident later went viral on social media, showing demonstrators chanting and protesting inside the venue.