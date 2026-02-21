Indore News: BJP Congress Clash Over Protest At AI Impact Summit In Delhi; Police Uses Water Cannon To Disperse Protestors -- VIDEO

Indore News: BJP Congress Clash Over 'Shirt-Strip' Protest At AI Impact Summit In Delhi; Police Intervene With Water Cannon -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A violent clash broke out between Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Congress in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Saturday, over Youth Congress’ demonstration during the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

In response, BJYM workers in Indore marched towards the Congress office to protest against the act.

Both sides allegedly threw stones and several people were injured, including a Sub-Inspector (SI) and a media person.

They gathered near Gandhi Bhavan, where police had already set up barricades to stop them.

As the situation became tense, police blocked the road and used water cannons to control the crowd. After some time, the situation was brought under control.

Police officials said they are monitoring the situation to prevent further violence.

#WATCH | Indore, MP | A clash broke out between the Congress and the BJP workers during the BJP's protest condemning the Indian Youth Congress protest at the India AI Impact Summit yesterday. Stone pelting also took place. Police deployed to control the situation. pic.twitter.com/Bj3b7qgInf — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2026

CM Yadav criticises Rahul Gandhi

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also criticised Rahul Gandhi over the Youth Congress holding the ‘shirt-less’ protest during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Friday.

कांग्रेस अब भाजपा का विरोध करते-करते देश का भी विरोध करने लगी है, जो निंदनीय है...



नई दिल्ली में 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' के दौरान राहुल गांधी के कहने पर उनके कार्यकर्ताओं ने अर्धनग्न होकर जो प्रदर्शन किया, मैं उसकी कड़ी निंदा करता हूं।



कांग्रेस को माफी मांगनी चाहिए... pic.twitter.com/v0wrwMeSNv — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) February 21, 2026

Condemning the same, CM Yadav said, “Congress has now started opposing the country itself while opposing the BJP, which is condemnable... During the 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' in New Delhi, at Rahul Gandhi's behest, his workers staged a demonstration by going semi-nude, and I strongly condemn that.”

Congress should apologise, Yadav concluded

Gwalior also witnesses protest

Gwalior also witnessed a clash between BJP and Congress workers over the same incident.

BJP’s youth wing marched to surround the District Congress Office in Gwalior in protest.

FP Photo

FP Photo

After hearing about the plan, Congress workers also gathered at their office in large numbers. Workers from both sides protested loudly against each other.

What's the controversy?

The AI Summit isn’t just about technology, it’s also about a Compromised PM. 🔥



Brave Youth Congress workers raised their voices loud and clear:



India’s dignity is not up for negotiation.



Inquilab Zindabad 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/H46dhEfsTv — Khushboo Sharma (@imKhushbooIYC) February 20, 2026

The controversy began when Youth Congress members reportedly shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held a semi-nude protest during the international AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in Delhi.

Party workers removed their shirts in protest, shouted slogans, and entered the summit venue while the event was in progress.

Protesters raised slogans like 'India’s dignity is not up for negotiation' and 'Inquilab Zindabad,' briefly disrupting the high-profile event.

Videos of the incident later went viral on social media, showing demonstrators chanting and protesting inside the venue.