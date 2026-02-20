High-Voltage Drama At AI Impact Summit 2026! Youth Congress Workers Strip Shirts, Raise Slogans At Venue; Video Viral

New Delhi: Cadres of the Indian Youth Congress on Friday staged a dramatic ‘shirtless’ protest inside Bharat Mandapam, disrupting the ongoing India AI Impact Summit and targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the event’s organisation.

Party workers were seen removing their shirts as a mark of dissent, raising slogans and walking into the summit venue while proceedings were underway.

Slogans Inside Summit Venue

Protesters shouted slogans such as “India’s dignity is not up for negotiation” and “Inquilab Zindabad,” briefly interrupting the high-profile event. Videos of the protest have since gone viral on social media, showing workers chanting and gesturing in protest inside the venue.

In an official statement, the Indian Youth Congress accused the Prime Minister of being “compromised” and alleged that he had “traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit.”

“Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit,” the organisation said in a post.

Delhi Police meanwhile detained the protesting workers and said legal action is being initiated in connection with the disruption at the summit venue.

The incident added a political flashpoint to the AI-focused event, shifting attention from technology discussions to sharp exchanges between the ruling party and the Opposition.

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Attack Government

The protest followed sharp criticism from Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who termed the summit a “disorganised PR spectacle.” He alleged that instead of leveraging India’s talent and data, the event put “Indian data up for sale” while showcasing Chinese products.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also accused the government of mismanaging the summit, claiming that what could have been a “showpiece” event had turned into “utter chaos.”