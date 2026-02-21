MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Slams Rahul Gandhi After Youth Congress' Shirtless Protest At India AI Impact Summit 2026-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav slammed Rahul Gandhi after the Youth Congress staged a protest at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held in New Delhi on Friday.

The CM claimed that the shirtless protest by the members of the Youth Congress was held on the direction of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. He sought an apology from the Congress party.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, CM Mohan Yadav said, "Congress has now started opposing the country itself while opposing the BJP, which is condemnable... During the 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' in New Delhi, at Rahul Gandhi's behest, his workers staged a demonstration by going semi-nude, and I strongly condemn that.

"Congress should apologise..."

कांग्रेस अब भाजपा का विरोध करते-करते देश का भी विरोध करने लगी है, जो निंदनीय है...



नई दिल्ली में 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' के दौरान राहुल गांधी के कहने पर उनके कार्यकर्ताओं ने अर्धनग्न होकर जो प्रदर्शन किया, मैं उसकी कड़ी निंदा करता हूं।



कांग्रेस को माफी मांगनी चाहिए... pic.twitter.com/v0wrwMeSNv — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) February 21, 2026

MP Cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, too, hit out at Congress, calling the protest a 'tamasha' (drama) at the global stage.

#AIImpactSummit में जब पूरा विश्व भारत की तकनीकी क्षमता, इनोवेशन एवं नेतृत्व का लोहा मान रहा था, तब कांग्रेस ने एक बार फिर यह साबित कर दिया कि उसे देश की प्रतिष्ठा से कोई सरोकार नहीं है।



जिस मंच पर भारत अपनी उपलब्धियों का परचम लहरा रहा था, उसी मंच को कांग्रेस ने तमाशे में बदलने… pic.twitter.com/OgHlqzriGs — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) February 20, 2026

'Inspired by Gen-Z protests in Nepal,' claims police

Notably, some members of the Youth Congress entered the venue of the AI Impact Summit 2026 and raised slogans against the government.

The probe revealed that they secured the entry through QR-coded passes at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam-- where the India AI Impact Summit 2026 was ongoing, on Friday.

Several top CEOs and key leaders were attending the event when the youths kicked off their protest.

The Congress workers took off their shirts, featuring images of PM Modi and Donald Trump and controversial slogans like -- 'PM Is Compromised, Epstein Files and India-US Trade Deal', for a brief period and staged protests.

Security officials intervened, and the youth workers were detained for causing disturbance at the high-profile global event. Police have started an investigation, stating that it was revealed these workers were inspired by the 'Gen-Z protest of Nepal'.

BJP Calls 'Anti-National'; 'Democratic Dissent, Defends Congress

BJP leaders, including Union Minister Bupender Yadav, labelled the protest as "anti-national" and accused the Congress of attempting to damage India’s global image in front of international delegates and technology leaders.

On the other hand, the Congress party defended the protest as a legitimate form of democratic demur, emphasising that the dissent reflected the anger and frustration among the youth.