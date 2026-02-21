 MP News: 'Didn't Come Here For Long Speech...' Foreign Tourists Express Displeasure Over Minister's 'Elaborated Public Address' At Khajuraho Dance Festival
MP News: 'Didn't Come Here For Long Speech...' Foreign Tourists Express Displeasure Over Minister's 'Elaborated Public Address' At Khajuraho Dance Festival

The 52nd Khajuraho Dance Festival began Friday, inaugurated virtually by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with a Kathak performance. Despite delays and long ministerial speeches, which drew protests from tourists, performances delighted audiences. Organised by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Culture Department, the seven-day festival at Kandariya Mahadeva Temple features Indian and international artists.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 12:58 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 52nd Khajuraho Dance Festival began on Friday, after being virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, with a Kathak performance.

However, the event witnessed displeasure of the guests due to long speeches.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spoke for about 16 minutes, followed by MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma for 3 minutes. 

When Culture Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi began his speech, the audience became restless. Tourists, eager to watch the dances, started shouting “Go back!” and “Ho-ho!” in protest.

Even with the loud protests, Minister Lodhi continued his speech for around 6 minutes and insisted on reciting a few lines of poetry before leaving the stage, despite the audience’s frustration.

Foreign visitors expressed their displeasure over the long speeches. 

“We are used to enjoying the atmosphere and watching dance in Italy, not listening to long speeches. We wanted to experience the event,” one of the tourists said. 

The other tourist said, “The place and atmosphere are amazing, but the minister spoke too much. We just wanted to see the dance performances.”

The program, scheduled to start at 6:30 pm, was delayed by nearly 2 hours because the Chief Guest and other ministers arrived late. Both domestic and international tourists had to wait for a long time.

Despite the delay, performers took the stage and entertained the audience with colorful dances and cultural shows. The festival will continue until February 26.

Festival to continue till Feb 26

This 7-day international festival, organised by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Culture Department, is being held at the open-air stage near the Kandariya Mahadeva Temple within the Khajuraho Group of Monuments, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Dance Festival features renowned Indian and international artists performing classical dances against the historic temple backdrop. 

The inaugural Kathak performance was widely appreciated. This year’s theme, ‘Nataraja’, showcases 108 dance postures through art installations, alongside an exhibition of Madhya Pradesh’s handloom, handicrafts and traditional art.

