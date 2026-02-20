 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Virtually Inaugurates Khajuraho Dance Festival, Says “My Soul Is There”
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said his “soul is in Khajuraho” while virtually inaugurating the 52nd Khajuraho Dance Festival. He praised Bundelkhand’s cultural legacy and increased budget allocation for culture. The festival opened with performances by award-winning artistes and is organised by Ustad Alauddin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Akademi in association with the Archaeological Survey of India.

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate 52nd Khajuraho Dance Fest Themed On Nataraj; Ambassadors From 12 Countries To Attend |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “My body may be in Bhopal but my soul is in Khajuraho,” said chief minister Mohan Yadav while virtually inaugurating the 52nd Khajuraho Dance Festival.

Praising the line-up of performances at the festival, he congratulated the state’s culture department, the organiser of the event. He added that the allocation for the culture department had been raised substantially in this year’s budget.

He praised Bundelkhand (of which Khajuraho is a part) as a land of unmatched valour and splendorous culture. He recalled that the state cabinet’s meeting was organised in the region recently to boost to its development.

The seven-day cultural extravaganza began with a dance drama, Pratishtha, by Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee kathak dancer and choreographer Maitreyee Pahari and her troupe from Delhi. It was followed by Bharatnatyam presented by exponent Anuradha Venkatraman from Chennai and Odissi dancer Shubhada Varadkar from Mumbai.

article-image

The festival, themed on Natraj, was organised by the Ustad Alauddin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Akademi in association with the Archaeological Survey of India and others.

