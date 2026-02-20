MP News: Central-State Government Initiative Yet To Take Off For Boosting Tourism At Ancient Monuments

MP Government Boosts Religious Tourism With Major Investments Says CM Mohan Yadav | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nothing has moved on the ground regarding a joint initiative of Central and Madhya Pradesh government to promote tourism at archaeological sites.

Under the initiative, which is a revenue sharing model, the state government’s tourism department will develop facilities at ASI-protected monuments.

According to officials, a meeting between ASI and tourism department officials was held on February 18 to discuss the MoU but no decisions were taken. A proposal for ASI helping in the conservation of Gujri Mahal in Gwalior and another for construction of a ropeway at Raisen fort were discussed.

On October 11 last year, an MoU was signed between ASI and MP tourism department at Bharat Bhavan in presence of chief minister Mohan Yadav and union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Under it, both parties had agreed to collaborate in conducting gap analyses, identifying required tourist amenities, preparing proposals and executing projects for the development of visitor facilities. These initiatives were to be undertaken in accordance with the provisions of Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, ensuring preservation while improving the overall visitor experience.

As part of the understanding, a revenue sharing framework was established between ASI and state government wherein all profits generated from the use of amenities involving commercial activities are to be shared, with 70% going to state government and 30% to ASI. The MoU is for a period of five years, which can be extended by consent of both parties.

The MoU covers facilities like toilets, drinking water, tourist shelters and accessible pathways with tactile flooring, landscaping, parking development, interpretation centres, and other visitor conveniences. The understanding also provides provisions for organising cultural programmes as part of events and festivals at identified locations within or around protected monuments to promote local heritage and tourism.