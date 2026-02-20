Bhopal News: 30-Year-Old Indigo Airline Manager Hangs Self To Death, Leaves Behind Wife & 4-Year-Old Daughter

Bhopal News: 30-Year-Old Indigo Airline Manager Committed Suicide By Hanging Himself | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An Indigo airline employee hanged himself to death at his residence in Bhopal on Thursday night. No suicide note was found.

The deceased was living in Shanti Enclave, Parwalia Road, Bhopal

According to the police report, the deceased was identified as 30-year-old Murtaza Hasan, son of Parvez Hasan, a resident of Shanti Enclave, Parwalia Road police station area. He worked as a flight manager for Indigo Airlines. He had a love marriage five years ago and has a four-year-old daughter.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation after the FSL team inspect the scene. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination on Friday afternoon.

The wife discovered the body late at night

According to reports, Murtaza Hasan committed suicide by hanging himself in his home at around 1 a.m. between Thursday and Friday. His wife was present at the time of the incident. When she woke up late at night, she found her husband's body hanging from a noose in another room. She immediately informed her family.

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene and began an investigation by establishing a case file. No suicide note was found at the scene, which has prevented the cause of suicide from being revealed.

The deceased's body will be buried after his father's return

The deceased's father works in Dubai, while his brother is employed in Punjab. The body will be buried on Saturday after both return to Bhopal. Initial police investigations suggest that the suicide was due to family reasons. The police have seized the deceased's mobile phone and will be examined.