 MP News: 'Unhe Saja Honi Chahye,' Spiritual Leader Devkinandan Thakur Slams Muslims Who Refuse To Sing Vande Mataram-- VIDEO
Devkinandan Thakur, visiting Kubereswar Dham for the Shiv Mahapuran discourse and Rudraksha Mahotsav, urged constitutional action against those refusing to sing Vande Mataram. He criticised government control of temple funds, calling for their use in public welfare. Thakur also praised the Sanatan Premier League for connecting youth with traditions, emphasising religion & patriotism.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Spiritual Leader Devkinandan Thakur Crticises Those Who Refuse To Singh Vande Mataram Before National Anthem -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A political and religious debate has intensified over the government’s order to sing the national song Vande Mataram

While some Muslim religious leaders have opposed the directive, spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur has strongly stated that everyone living in the country must respect its rules.

He emphasised that those who refuse to sing the national song are insulting the nation and should face constitutional punishment.

Thakur made these remarks during his visit to Kubereswar Dham on Thursday. He participated in the ongoing seven-day Shiv Mahapuran discourse and Rudraksha Mahotsav organised by storyteller Pradeep Mishra. 

Addressing the attendees, Thakur said, “We call this Bharat Mata. The food we eat is what she provides. If someone cannot recite Vande Mataram or follow the country’s rules, they are showing disrespect and must be constitutionally penalised.”

Speaking on temple funds, Thakur expressed concern over government control of religious resources. 

“Our temples’ money is being taken by the government, and we have no idea how it is being used. This money belongs to God. According to scriptures, nobody has the right to misuse it. It should be utilised for public welfare - building modern gurukuls, cow shelters, supporting the poor, arranging weddings for daughters, and providing healthcare - not for constructing roads,” he said.

He also highlighted the Sanatan Premier League, which aims to connect youth and children with Sanatan traditions. 

“Through such initiatives, young people will grow in knowledge and values, and as they progress, Sanatan Dharma will also thrive,” Thakur added.

The event at Kubereswar Dham attracted a large number of devotees, and the spiritual discourse, combined with the festival, provided a platform for discussions on religion, patriotism, and social responsibility.

