MP Board Exams: 13 Cheating Cases Registered In Class 10 Board Exams In Bhopal, Morena & More

Ondrej Hrciak

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 13 cases of Use of Unfair Means (UFM) were registered in Madhya Pradesh in Class 10 examinations conducted by MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Thursday. It included nine cases from Morena, one from Guna and two from Betul.

One case was registered in Saraswati Vidya Mandir Higher Secondary School, located on Berasia Road in Bhopal. No UFM case, however, was registered in the Class 12 examinations. The High School Examinations (Class 10) for Sanskrit paper while Higher Secondary Examinations (Class 12) for Psychology paper were held on Thursday.

About 16 lakh students are appearing for Class 12 and Class 10 examinations, conducted by MPBSE at 9,856 centres across the state this year. Of them, around nine lakh students from Class 10 and over seven lakh students from Class 12.