 MP Board Exams: 13 Cheating Cases Registered In Class 10 Board Exams In Bhopal, Morena & More
Thirteen cases of Unfair Means (UFM) were reported in Class 10 exams conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. Nine cases were from Morena, one from Guna, two from Betul, and one from Bhopal’s Saraswati Vidya Mandir. No UFM cases were recorded in Class 12 exams. Around 16 lakh students are appearing statewide.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 09:55 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 13 cases of Use of Unfair Means (UFM) were registered in Madhya Pradesh in Class 10 examinations conducted by MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Thursday. It included nine cases from Morena, one from Guna and two from Betul.

One case was registered in Saraswati Vidya Mandir Higher Secondary School, located on Berasia Road in Bhopal. No UFM case, however, was registered in the Class 12 examinations. The High School Examinations (Class 10) for Sanskrit paper while Higher Secondary Examinations (Class 12) for Psychology paper were held on Thursday.

