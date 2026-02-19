MP Budget 2026: Mixed Response From Youths; Some Express Concern On Pending Exams & Delay In Selection, Other Say It Will Allow Youngsters To Dream Big

File Pic (Representative Photo)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Youth in the city said that the budget has enough provisions for improving education and generating jobs and self-employment opportunities. But much will depend on how things work out on the ground.

Focus on populist schemes-- Mohan Dixit, Advocate

Mohan Dixit |

Madhya Pradesh is the third youngest state in the country, so it was expected that the budget would reflect concrete and structural steps for youth. While announcements regarding employment and skill development were made in the presented Budget 2026-27, the ground reality reveals a different picture. Notifications for many recruitments announced in the previous budget have not yet been issued. Pending examinations and delays in the selection process have weakened youth confidence. Announcements regarding new jobs will only be meaningful if timely and transparent implementation is ensured. I feel that more attention has been paid to populist schemes, while the required seriousness regarding sustainable employment creation is lacking.

Welcome Space policy-- Abhishek Panwar, Social Worker

Abhishek Panwar

The 2026–27 Budget of Madhya Pradesh reflects a steady increase in the State’s overall outlay, which is a positive sign of economic growth. The introduction of a three-year rolling budget framework is a welcome step, as it strengthens long-term planning and provides clarity for future development. The continued rise in capital expenditure is encouraging, since investment in infrastructure supports sustainable progress. There is also a focus on youth and employment through industrial parks, a space policy, and job creation initiatives. However, effective implementation and careful management of rising State debt are essential for balanced and lasting growth.

Education & Employment-- Shubham Chauhan, National Youth Awardee

Shubham Chauhan |

The budget has made several important provisions for the benefit of youth, which are commendable. These include the provision of special financial assistance for students, encouraging education and skill development, and investing in youth empowerment schemes, financial assistance for students, and an emphasis on employment generation opportunities. The development of industrial and technology parks will increase the chances of youth employment. The goal of this budget is not only to provide education to youth, but also to provide them with employment and self-employment opportunities, enabling them to become financially strong.

Youth can dream bigger--Yashaswi Agarwal, President at Sanskar Sudha Youth Foundation

Yashaswi Agarwal |

As young people who dream of building our futures in Madhya Pradesh, this budget feels like a step toward believing in us — in our potential, our struggles, and our hopes. The continued focus on Ladli Lakshmi Yojana 2.0 and Ladli Behna Yojana matters deeply to us. When girls are supported and women are empowered, families grow stronger — and so does society. These schemes give dignity and stability to countless households, and that creates a more secure environment for young people to dream bigger. The investment in sports development and smart classrooms in engineering colleges speaks to the belief that talent exists everywhere — it just needs opportunity.