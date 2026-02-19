MP Budget 2026: 'Ladlis & Behnas' Hail No New Taxes, Allocations | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Priority to agriculture, education and health sectors, along with allocations for Ladli Behna and Ladli Laxmi schemes, have been cited as positive aspects of state Budget by women from different walks of life in city.

However, they also pointed out that huge borrowings do not reflect sound fiscal management. Excerpts:

Outstanding exceed budget size

MP Budget 2026–27 represents an ambitious, social welfare-oriented fiscal plan, prioritising agriculture, social schemes, women’s support and human capital investment. Allocation of Rs 23,800 crore for Ladli Behna Yojana and substantial funds for farmers and education underscore a political economy leaning towards redistribution and inclusive development.

Jyoti Mathur, Head, Department of Economics, Bhopal School of Social Sciences

Focus on key sectors

Madhya Pradesh government has presented Budget for 2026-27 focusing on key sectors such as healthcare, employment and social welfare. Allocation of Rs 23,747 crore to health sector, along with initiatives like Poshan 2.0, aims at strengthening healthcare and nutrition for children.

As many as 19,000 women will be enrolled in skill development programmes, empowering them particularly in tribal and rural areas.

Reenu Yadav, Principal, Department of Pharmacy, Prestige Institute of Management and Research, Bhopal

Push to education

First good news is that no new tax has been levied. Substantial allocations for school and pre-school education sectors will give strong push to state’s educational progress. Allocation of Rs 23,000 crore for Ladli Behna Yojana has also been welcomed as a step towards strengthening financial support for women.

Manisha Anand, Educational Trainer

Sports needs more

Almost Rs 5,700 crore have been set aside for Sandipani schools and schemes providing bicycles to students. Allocation of Rs 870 crore for Sports and Youth Welfare, though adequate, could have been higher. A larger outlay would have ensured availability of modern sporting facilities at district level.

Prachi Yadav, Paralympian athlete