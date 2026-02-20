Madhya Pradesh February 20, 2026, Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Rain, Sharp Temperature Drop, Yellow Alert For Vidisha, Rewa & 6 Others | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is facing severe weather due to cyclonic circulation and a western disturbance. In the last 24 - 48 hours, heavy rain, strong winds, and hail have hit around 80 towns across 25 districts, causing disruption in daily life.

The Ujjain division has been the worst affected. Rural areas like Ghatia, Mahidpur, and Unhel saw standing crops destroyed by hailstorms and strong winds, leading to heavy losses for farmers. Authorities have begun surveys to assess the damage in the affected regions.

What do meteorologists say?

A yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30 - 40 km/h) has been issued for Vidisha, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, and Maihar districts.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely at isolated places in Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari in the next 24 hours.

According to the meteorological department, the Western Disturbance caused rain and hail across many parts of the state, dropping temperatures at several locations.

Weather in next 2 days:

February 21 – No rain alert. The sun may shine during the day.

February 22 – The weather will remain clear. No rain alert anywhere.

Hailstorms were recorded in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Sheopur Kalan, and Rajgarh.

Temperatures are expected to rise by 2–3°C over the next three days after this western disturbance (WD) caused scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall, lightning, and strong winds in parts of the state.

Bhopal recorded a drop of 5.0°C in day temperature to 26.4°C, while night temperature fell by 1.2°C to 14.4°C. Similarly, Indore saw a drop of 2.6°C in day temperature to 28.6°C, with night temperature decreasing by 1.2°C to 15.2°C.

Bhopal experienced a spell of rain in the morning hours on Thursday, leading to a sharp drop in day temperature. Cloudy weather persisted throughout the day. Rain and hail hit many districts in the state over the last 24 hours.

In the same period, thunderstorms with lightning were reported in Morena, Bhind, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Guna, Ashoknagar, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Agar, Shajapur, Dewas, Dhar, Badwani, Jhabua, Indore, Khargone, Bhopal, Vidisha, Sehore, Rajgarh, Niwari, and Tikamgarh districts.

Tempratures to rise in next 3 days

Temperatures are expected to rise over the next three days. Another Western Disturbance is likely from February 22.

Chhatarpur recorded a minimum temperature of 14.0°C on Thursday-Friday night. There were clouds and fog in the sky since morning. The sun didn't rise until 9:30. There was drizzle at night, due to which the cold increased.

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature can remain 26-27°C. Humidity was recorded at 87% and visibility at 2000 metres. Due to western disturbance, there will be fluctuations in the weather, the temperature is expected to increase in the coming days.