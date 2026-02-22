Bhopal News: 24-Year-Old Man Hangs Self With Wife's Saree After Argument | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old man allegedly hanged himself with his wife’s saree in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, as reported by police on Sunday.

According to information, the incident occurred after a clash between the man and his wife.

The deceased was identified as Vishal Ahirwar. The incident took place in the Bairagarh CTO area late on Saturday night.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation. No suicide note was found at the spot. After a postmortem on Sunday, the body was handed over to the family.

Vishal Ahirwar, son of Pratap Ahirwar, worked as a salesman at a clothing shop and lived with his family in Bairagarh.

Man returned home in intoxicated state

According to police and family members, Vishal returned home late at night in an intoxicated condition.

His wife tried to counsel him, but an argument broke out between them. His mother also scolded him during the dispute.

Upset after the argument, Vishal reportedly asked his wife to leave the room and locked the door from inside.

He allegedly used his wife’s saree to hang himself. When his wife and mother, with the help of neighbors, broke open the door, he was found dead.

The deceased’s mother, Maya Rathore, said that before taking the extreme step, Vishal removed his wife’s mangalsutra and told her that she would become a widow that day.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.