Disgraceful! Viral Reel Shows Local Influencer Making Obscene Comments On Russian Tourist At Gwalior Fort

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing-- a local social media influencer making obscene remarks at a Russian woman tourist at Gwalior Fort, went viral on social media on Saturday.

According to reports, the influencer, identified as Radhe Gurjar, approached a group of tourists who had arrived from Agra to visit the historic fort.

During their visit, he asked a Russian woman tourist to participate in a short reel for social media. Notably, the accused has 753k followers on social media.

As the woman did not understand Hindi, the influencer allegedly used obscene language while recording the video. In the viral clip, the tourist can be seen smiling and giving a thumbs-up while saying “yes, yes,” unaware of the offensive remarks being made.

They can also be seen giving a thumbs-up as the influencer finishes speaking, while the tourist appears unaware of what he is actually saying.

Watch the video below :

The video was uploaded from an account named after Radhe Gurjar and soon spread widely online. After it surfaced, many social media users condemned the act and demanded strict action from the Madhya Pradesh Police.

The video also shows several other people standing near the female tourist and laughing along with the influencer.

Many people said such incidents damage the image of Gwalior and India in front of foreign tourists.

Locals also said that due to such behaviour, many tourists travelling from Agra prefer to go directly to Jhansi or Orchha instead of staying in Gwalior.

Many netizens said the incident goes against India’s culture and creates a negative image of the country in front of foreigners. They also believe such behaviour can discourage tourists from visiting or staying in the city.

The viral video has now reached the police, and several users have called for strict action against the influencer.