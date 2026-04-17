Jiwaji University's Student Caught Cheating In UG Paper; Spotted Filling MCQ Sheet Outside The Exam Centre In Gwalior -- Video

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Two undergraduate students from Raipura Government College was captured on video solving answer sheet outside the examination centre in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind.

The students were solving Jiwaji University's MCQ questions using their books. The incident happened at the Government College in Lahar, within this district.

Fearing exposure, the college management subsequently denied the student re-entry into the premises. Meanwhile, the Assistant Examination Centre in charge has dismissed the allegations, terming the incident a conspiracy against the college, and has submitted a written report regarding the matter to the government authorities.

According to reports, the examination centre for the Government College located in Raipura, Lahar region, had been established at the Government College in Lahar. A student arrived at this very centre to appear for his examination. It is alleged that during the exam, the student was handed an answer sheet and instructed to step outside the centre, ostensibly to facilitate cheating.

The student, accompanied by a few associates, was observed writing his answers while seated on a field embankment situated near the college's boundary wall. Local farmers spotted him writing, recorded a video of the incident, and subsequently circulated it widely on social media.

Watch the Video:

#WATCH | Cheating On Cam! Jiwaji University Students Caught Referring To Books To Fill MCQ Sheet At A Garden In Lahar, Bhind#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/2lmnAtjurM — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 17, 2026

The official rejects cheating claims

The assistant examination centre in charge stated that no form of cheating is taking place at their centre. However, when questioned regarding the series numbers of the answer sheets, he refused to provide specific details. He maintained that he could not disclose anything on this matter and directed that anyone seeking information should visit the college in person. Furthermore, he added that he has already submitted a written report regarding this issue to the administration.

The entire matter currently remains under investigation.