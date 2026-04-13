Bhopal News: Five Sites For Dengue, Chikungunya Diagnosis

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five sentinel sites have been established in Bhopal district for the diagnosis of dengue and chikungunya. These sites are AIIMS, GMC, BMHRC, JP Hospital and Civil Hospital in Bairagarh.

According to the malaria department, diagnostic testing for dengue and chikungunya is conducted at these five sentinel sites whenever potential symptoms of these diseases are identified.

To control malaria, dengue and chikungunya, 44 teams have been constituted and are currently operating across 85 wards within 21 zones of Bhopal city. From January 1, 2026, to the present date, these teams have surveyed 138,774 households and destroyed larvae in 3,246 water containers.

Whenever cases of fever are detected, immediate testing for malaria is conducted using rapid diagnostic kits. If symptoms indicative of dengue or chikungunya are observed, the patient is referred to one of the five designated sites within the district for an ELISA test.

This year, from January to the present date, a total of 43,617 malaria tests were conducted (yielding three positive cases), 1,220 dengue tests were conducted (yielding 18 positive cases) and 282 chikungunya tests were conducted (yielding two positive cases).

In contrast, from January through April 11, 2025, 27 positive cases of dengue and 38 positive cases of chikungunya were recorded.