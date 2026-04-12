Bhopal News: Clash Erupts At Ambedkar Bhavan, Complaint Lodged | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute broke out at Ambedkar Bhavan during a programme organised to mark the birth anniversaries of BR Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule, leading to a confrontation between two groups on Saturday.

According to a complaint lodged at TT Nagar police station by Madhya Pradesh Anusuchit Jati-Jamjati Adhikari evam Karmchari Sangh divisional president Santosh Verma (IAS), employee leader Mukesh Maurya along with his supporters entered the venue and objected to the ongoing programme.

Members of the organisation alleged that Maurya’s supporters misbehaved with Nirmala Patil, the state president of the women’s wing, and engaged in physical scuffles with other office-bearers. CCTV footage of the incident has reportedly been submitted to the police.

Verma also accused Maurya of bringing outsiders into the premises, who allegedly used abusive language, pushed attendees and issued death threats. It was also claimed that a physically challenged attendee was forcibly removed from a chair, triggering further outrage.

Additional allegations include assault and verbal abuse by individuals identified as Rajni Narayan and Yogesh Gurjar. The organisation has demanded strict legal action against the suspects. Police officials said that the matter was under investigation and appropriate action will be taken based on evidence.