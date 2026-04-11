Bhopal News: Over 24 People Duped On Job Offer Pretext | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A security agency allegedly duped over 24 people on the pretext of providing them jobs. On the complaint of the victims, MP Nagar police have registered a case against two named and nine unidentified agency operators who are on the run after locking the office in MP Nagar Zone 1. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest them, police officials said.

According to reports, the security firm recently invited applications for different positions. About 26 applicants responded to the recruitment drive. The company collected Rs 500 as an application fee and approximately Rs 3,500 as a security deposit from each candidate.

However, after joining, the candidates were reportedly assigned telemarketing work instead of the promised roles. Suspicion arose when one woman Sneha Yadav and two men questioned the company’s operations. They decided to quit and demanded a refund of their security deposit but the company refused to return the money.

Following the complaint, police visited the office location but found it locked with the operators missing. A case has been registered against Alok Srivastava, Ritu and nine others for cheating and committing fraud on Yadav’s complaint.