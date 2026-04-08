Bhopal News: Miscreant Opens Fire In Broad Daylight In Road Rage Incident; Woman Confronts Miscreant, Foils Major Incident | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a miscreant opened fire in broad daylight in the Bagh Umrao Dulha area under Aishbag police station limits on Wednesday following a road rage incident. Despite the presence of a firearm, a woman confronted the suspect and prevented him from firing at a person standing nearby. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to information, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when a man was standing on the road talking to someone, while a woman sat on his scooter. Meanwhile, a youth on a motorcycle took a turn and his bike slightly touched the parked scooter, leading to a heated argument.

During the altercation, the suspect whipped out a pistol. Seeing this, the woman immediately pushed him towards a wall and tried to stop him from firing.

The suspect then returned and fired in the air, creating panic in the area before fleeing the spot. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. Aishbag police station in-charge Sandeep Pawar said the suspect has been identified as Dilawar Khan, a resident of Karond, who has a criminal history with multiple cases registered against him at Nishatpura and other police stations.

Pawar said a case has been registered based on the woman s complaint. Initial assessment suggests that the weapon seen in the video may be a modified or imitation firearm similar to those used in Diwali, he added.