 Bhopal News: Miscreant Opens Fire In Broad Daylight In Road Rage Incident; Woman Confronts Miscreant, Foils Major Incident
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Bhopal News: Miscreant Opens Fire In Broad Daylight In Road Rage Incident; Woman Confronts Miscreant, Foils Major Incident

In Bagh Umrao Dulha, Bhopal, a road rage dispute turned violent when Dilawar Khan allegedly fired a pistol in broad daylight. A quick-thinking woman on a scooter confronted him, preventing harm to a bystander. CCTV footage went viral. Police say the weapon may be a modified or imitation firearm, and a case has been registered following the woman’s complaint.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 08, 2026, 10:13 PM IST
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Bhopal News: Miscreant Opens Fire In Broad Daylight In Road Rage Incident; Woman Confronts Miscreant, Foils Major Incident | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a miscreant opened fire in broad daylight in the Bagh Umrao Dulha area under Aishbag police station limits on Wednesday following a road rage incident. Despite the presence of a firearm, a woman confronted the suspect and prevented him from firing at a person standing nearby. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to information, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when a man was standing on the road talking to someone, while a woman sat on his scooter. Meanwhile, a youth on a motorcycle took a turn and his bike slightly touched the parked scooter, leading to a heated argument.

During the altercation, the suspect whipped out a pistol. Seeing this, the woman immediately pushed him towards a wall and tried to stop him from firing.

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The suspect then returned and fired in the air, creating panic in the area before fleeing the spot. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. Aishbag police station in-charge Sandeep Pawar said the suspect has been identified as Dilawar Khan, a resident of Karond, who has a criminal history with multiple cases registered against him at Nishatpura and other police stations.

Pawar said a case has been registered based on the woman s complaint. Initial assessment suggests that the weapon seen in the video may be a modified or imitation firearm similar to those used in Diwali, he added.

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