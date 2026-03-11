Bhopal News: Bike-Borne Miscreants Rob Businessman Brothers Of ₹55 Lakhs At Knifepoint |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two businessman brothers, returning on a scooter, were allegedly robbed of ₹55 Lakhs at knifepoint in Bhopal on Sunday night.

The robbery took place at around 9:30 on Smart City Road in Shyamala Hills. Four miscreants on two scooters intercepted the brothers and fled with a bag containing cash.

According to reports, 27-year-old Tarak Barothe, a resident of Mehsana, Gujarat, was returning home to Chuna Bhatti on his Activa along with his brother. after collecting ₹55 Lakhs from the Hanumanganj area. They had collected this amount from businessmen to purchase property in Bhopal.

Chased and threatened

The brothers were heading to Chuna Bhatti from Polytechnic Square via Smart City Road. Meanwhile, four criminals riding two Activas began chasing them. Near the Regional Science Centre, the accused stopped their vehicle and threatened them with knives.

Snatched money at knifepoint

A short distance from the Science Centre, the miscreants threatened the two brothers at knifepoint and snatched the bag they were carrying.

After the incident, the two brothers went straight to the Shyamala Hills police station and filed a complaint of robbery. Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from the area where the money was collected. At present, no clue has been found about the miscreants.

Chain snatching in Gwalior

Earlier, on March 6, two bike-borne miscreants posing as police officers snatched a gold chain from a 74-year-old woman who was returning from her morning walk in Gwalior.

While the woman was returning home, the accused introduced themselves as police officers and tried to scare the elderly woman. They told her that a robbery had recently taken place with another woman ahead on the road. They said that for her safety, she should remove her gold chain and keep it safely in her purse or clothes.

At first, the woman refused and said she would remove the chain after reaching home. However, the men insisted and threatened her. Believing that they were police officers, she removed her gold chain, which weighed around two and a half tolas.

As soon as she started keeping the chain in a handkerchief, the accused suddenly snatched it from her hand. They pushed her and quickly fled from the spot on their motorcycle.