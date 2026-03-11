MP News: Three Girls Flee Observation Home After Attacking Warden, Snatching Gate Key In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three girls escaped from a girls’ observation home after allegedly attacking a woman warden and snatching the gate key from her in Morena on Wednesday.

According to information, the incident took place at the girls’ reform home located in the Badokhar area in the the Station Road police station area.

The three girls, who were staying in the facility, reportedly attacked the warden together before escaping from the premises.

During the incident, one of the girls allegedly held the warden by her neck, while another bit her hand. In the scuffle, they managed to snatch the key of the main gate from the warden.

After taking the key, the girls opened the gate and ran away from the observation home.

As soon as information about the incident was received, police from Station Road Police Station reached the spot and started an investigation. A case has been registered based on the complaint of the woman warden.

Police officials said teams have been formed to search for the girls. Officers are also checking CCTV cameras installed around the area to trace their movement. Search operations are being carried out in nearby areas to locate them.

According to police, one of the girls is an adult who was brought to the observation home on February 23. She is a resident of Sirodha village under Samai Panchayat in Kailaras area.

The other two girls are minors who were brought to the home only two days ago on March 9. One of them is from Porsa and the other from Sabalgarh.

Station Road police station in-charge SI Sanjay Varaiya said that the three girls assaulted the woman warden, took the key of the gate and escaped from the observation home.

Police have registered a case and efforts are underway to trace and bring them back.