MP News: Commercial Gas Cylinder Curbs Hit Weddings In Gwalior; Food Being Cooked On Wood & Coal Stoves

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Restrictions on commercial gas cylinders are now affecting wedding catering in Gwalior, where food for marriage functions is being cooked on wood and coal stoves instead of gas.

The situation has created difficulties for caterers and families as the wedding season continues in the city.

According to local caterers, the shortage of commercial gas cylinders has started impacting weddings held in the city. Several marriage functions that took place late last night and those scheduled for today faced problems due to the limited availability of cylinders.

As a result, caterers were forced to cook food using wood-fired and coal-based stoves.

Caterers say the issue has become serious as the wedding season is at its peak. Bunty Sapra, one of the well-known caterers in the city, said that strict action has been taken against the hoarding of gas cylinders, which has tightened the supply in the market. At the same time, administrative officials have also become active and are closely monitoring the situation.

Despite the shortage, caterers have agreed to handle weddings scheduled around March 15. However, instead of cooking on gas, they are using wood and diesel stoves for preparing food. Caterers say this method is not ideal but is the only option available at the moment.

The situation may become more difficult in the coming weeks. Caterers have raised concerns about wedding dates scheduled in April. Many of them have said they may refuse new bookings if commercial gas cylinders are not available.

Caterers say diesel burners cannot be used too frequently because they can be risky during large cooking operations. Because of this, many caterers have told families that they will only accept orders if the required gas cylinders are arranged by the hosts.

The demand for commercial gas cylinders in the city is usually around 350 to 400 per day. A large wedding function requires around 35 to 50 cylinders, while smaller weddings need around 15 to 20 cylinders. During the peak wedding period, nearly 250 to 300 weddings take place in the city.

Caterers say that while some food can still be cooked on wood stoves, many dishes cannot be prepared easily without gas.

As a result, caterers in the city remain worried about how they will manage upcoming wedding events if the shortage continues.