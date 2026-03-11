Bhopal News: Wedding Rush, LPG Gas Crisis, Hotels, Restaurants Seek Nod To Use Coal

Bhopal News: Wedding Rush, Gas Crisis; Hotels Feel The Heat Only Two Days’ LPG Left; Hotels, Restaurants Seek Nod To Use Coal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) and Hotels and Restaurants Association have sought reasonable distribution of commercial LPG cylinders in Bhopal amid the ongoing wedding season.

BCCI general secretary Ajay Devani said, “We handed over a memorandum to the collector, stating that there must be reasonable distribution of commercial LPG cylinders as this is the wedding season.”

Hotels and Restaurants Association president Tejkul Singh Pali said, “We have asked the collector for permission to burn coal after NGT nod. We have hardly two days’ stock of commercial cylinders and if we are not provided fuel, our entire hotel industry will be affected.”

MP Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association president Ajay Singh said, “PNG supply in Bhopal is 40%. These consumers also have domestic LPG supply simultaneously. So there will be black marketing in domestic LPG supply. The district administration should check this.”

As per the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, domestic LPG consumers have been given facilities to use LPG gas connection in addition to PNG supply, so that they may use it if there is need. There is always 21 days’ buffer stock of LPG.

Hotel owners have warned that if the situation is not resolved quickly, catering services and banquet operations during the wedding season could be severely affected.

RK Gupta, LPG distributor, said, “As far as per day consumption of LPG cylinders in Bhopal is concerned, 10000 commercial LPG cylinders and 3500 domestic cylinders are distributed daily. There is no rule for stock as it depends on supply from companies.”

With the wedding season at its peak, hotels and restaurants are facing a severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, leaving the hospitality sector worried about maintaining regular kitchen operations. Hotel owners warn that if the situation is not resolved quickly, catering services and banquet operations during the wedding season could be severely affected.