Bhopal News: Domestic LPG Distribution Only Through Authorised Companies; Says Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh has directed that domestic LPG cylinders will be distributed only through authorised gas distribution companies.

Arrangements had been made for the distribution of commercial cylinders in accordance with the Government of India’s regulations, he said.

The collector convened a meeting of representatives of oil companies, Chamber of Commerce, the hotel industry and gas distribution agencies on Tuesday. The meeting discussed the distribution of gas cylinders, prioritizing essential services and preventing hoarding and black marketing.

Hospitals, educational institutions, hostels and other establishments with essential services will be provided gas cylinders in accordance with government regulations.

The Central government is enforcing strict enforcement under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, to prevent hoarding of essential commodities, including LPG.

Changes have also been made in the booking system for domestic LPG cylinders. Consumers will now be able to book the next cylinder only 25 days after delivery. Furthermore, OTP or biometric verification has been made mandatory at the time of delivery of gas cylinders, ensuring effective control over hoarding and black marketing.

The collector directed the officials concerned to continuously monitor the gas distribution system and take prompt action on complaints of hoarding and black marketing.

He clarified that there was no need to panic about domestic cylinders. Gas distribution companies were regularly providing cylinders to consumers as per online bookings and no restrictions had been imposed on this.

