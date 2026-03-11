MP News: Bride Calls Off Marriage During Farewell Ceremony In Gwalior After Learning Groom’s Year-Long Affair With Married Woman | AI

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): High-voltage drama unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Tuesday night after a bride refused to go with the groom during the send-off after she discovered her to-be husband's year-long relationship with a married woman.

According to reports, the wedding was arranged between a young woman from Naka Chandrabani and Girraj Kushwaha, a resident of Gudhi Gudha Naka. The wedding took place at Balaji Garden in the Kampoo area.

After the wedding procession arrived at the marriage garden, all the wedding rituals, including the pheras (circles), were completed. However, the bride suddenly created a ruckus and refused to leave with the groom, leaving both families shocked.

When questioned, the bride revealed that she discovered her fiancé's year-long relationship with a married woman. She alleged that she received a random phone call a day before the wedding from a woman named Pooja, a resident of Rajasthan, who claimed to be the groom’s girlfriend.

According to the bride, the woman on the call informed her that the woman was already married and was living separately from her husband. And she was in a relationship with Girraj for about 1.5 years. The woman on the call also claimed that Girraj was cheating on her and would leave her after his marriage.

Initially, the bride thought the call might have been an attempt to disrupt the wedding. However, the bride spotted Girraj communicating with the woman during the wedding, which confirmed her suspicion.

The bride confronted Girraj about the woman, and he initially refused all the allegations. However, when the matter reached the police station, he reportedly admitted to the relationship and revealed the truth. Police counselled both families.

CSP Inderganj, Robin Jain, confirmed the incident and said, "After the wedding, the bride refused to go with the groom. The wedding procession returned without the bride. The bride discovered at the wedding that her husband was having an affair with a married woman. During the conversation, they reached an agreement to separate. Neither party has filed any complaints."