Bhopal News: Police Yet To Uncover Drug Supply Network, Key Accused Still On Run | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bag Sewania police busted a sex and conversion racket and arrested two sisters Amreen, Afreen and one Chandan but are still to unearth the alleged drug supply chain connected to the racket.

Bilal , believed to be the kingpin of the drug supply, remains absconding. Amreen’s relatives Yasir and Chanu aka Hashim Raza are also at large.

The case came to light on February 22 when two women from Bhopal and Chhattisgarh approached the Bag Sewania police and filed separate complaints against the accused.

Police arrested Amreen, Afreen and Chandan Yadav on February 23 and sent them to jail.

Besides alleging that they were forced into a sex racket, the victims also accused the group of being involved in MD drugs’ trafficking. However, despite allegations police officials said no concrete clues regarding drugs had been found and investigations were on.

Police said Bilal, originally from Mumbai, had been staying with the sisters in Abbas Nagar. He is now suspected to be hiding in Mumbai.

Police officials said that several suspicious chats and groups with photographs of young women in Amreen’s mobile were found. The victims also claimed that the sisters had already forced five to seven girls into sex trade. The accused used a similar method to trap victims, first hiring them as domestic helpers to take care of children, treating them like family members and later taking them to parties.

Investigations revealed that Amreen and Afreen moved to Bhopal from Lucknow with their family about 20 years ago. Their father worked as a tailor and the family reportedly struggled financially.

Following their father’s death during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Amreen took a job at a spa centre and later helped Afreen get similar work.

The sisters gradually came in contact with several high-profile individuals through the spa business and allegedly became involved in prostitution. They are accused of later pushing other young women into the same racket.