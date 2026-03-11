Indore News: Domestic Row Turns Deadly, Man Hangs Himself After Killing Wife

Indore News: Domestic Row Turns Deadly, Man Hangs Self After Killing Wife | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 43-year-old man died by suicide after allegedly killing his 36-year-old wife following a domestic dispute under Pardeshipura police station limits on Tuesday morning.

The man had sent his children to buy milk. When they returned about 20 minutes later, they found the couple dead.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the woman was killed by strangulation and smothering. However, police said the exact cause of death would be known after the autopsy report.

Initial reports suggest financial hardship as the reason behind frequent arguments between the couple, as they had sold their two houses and were living in rented accommodation.

Pardesipura police station in-charge RD Kanwa said the deceased were identified as Eknath Wagh and his wife Rohini Wagh, residents of Nanda Nagar. They were living in a rented flat with their two sons, Mohit (17) and Mayank (13). Eknath s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a cloth stuffed in his mouth, while his wife was found lying on the bed in another room of the flat.

Kanwa said, "Preliminary investigation suggests the couple had a dispute and often indulged in verbal exchanges. It is suspected that Eknath strangulated and smothered his wife to death and then ended his life. The exact cause of death will be known after the detailed autopsy report."

During the investigation, police learnt that Eknath had earlier worked as a motor mechanic in a nearby shop but left the job a few months ago. He later became actively involved in the stock market where he reportedly lost a large amount of money.

ACP Himani Mishra said Eknath had sent both his sons, Mohit and Mayank, to buy milk from a nearby grocery shop. When the children returned about 20 minutes later, they found their father hanging from a noose while their mother was lying on the bed. Shocked, the children alerted neighbours who informed the police.

Neighbours said the couple had sold their two houses due to financial problems and had been living in rented accommodation for the past two years.

Similar incidents

On Apr 4, 2025, a 70-year-old man jumped from the third floor of his house after allegedly killing his 65-year-old wife with a pair of scissors under Annapurna police station limits.

On Dec 23, 2024, a 40-year-old man allegedly strangulated his wife with a wire and later died by suicide by jumping in front of a train under Lasudia police station limits over suspicion of infidelity.