MP News: Over Two Dozen LPG Cylinders Found During Late-Night Raid At Retired Teacher’s House In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over two dozen domestic LPG cylinders were found during a late-night raid at the house of a retired teacher in Chhatarpur on Wednesday.

The raid took place by the administration in Vishwanath Colony of Chhatarpur.

The cylinders were recovered from the house of a retired teacher, creating panic in the area as local residents gathered at the spot after the action began.

According to officials, complaints had been coming from different parts of the city regarding a shortage of domestic gas cylinders. During this time, the administration received information that a retired teacher living in Vishwanath Colony, popularly known as Ahirwar Sir among locals, had stored a large number of domestic LPG cylinders at his house.

Acting on the information, an administrative team conducted a raid at the house late at night. During the operation, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the Tehsildar and police personnel from Kotwali Police Station reached the location and carried out a search.

During the search, the team found a total of 25 domestic LPG cylinders stored inside the house. Out of these, 22 cylinders were empty while three cylinders were filled with gas. The administration then began the process of seizing the cylinders from the house.

Officials said that storing such a large number of domestic gas cylinders at one place is against the rules. Authorities suspect that the cylinders may have been kept for illegal storage or possible black marketing.

Administrative officers said that further investigation is underway to find out why the cylinders were collected and from where they were brought. Information will also be sought from gas agencies regarding the supply of these cylinders.

If illegal storage or black marketing is confirmed, strict action may be taken under relevant laws, including provisions of the Essential Commodities Act. Officials said the matter is under investigation and further action will be taken after the inquiry is completed.