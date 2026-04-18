Youth Dies After Falling Into Open Sewer Chamber In Gwalior; VIDEO Shows Locals Pulling Him Out

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth died after falling into an open sewer chamber in Gwalior on Saturday.

Locals raised questions over the negligence of the city corporation.

The incident took place in Ganesh Colony near OFO Ki Bagiya area. Local residents pulled the youth out of the chamber and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A video of the entire rescue attempt has also surfaced, in which locals can be seen pulling him out of the chamber by holding his legs.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Labourer Loses Life After Accidentally Falling Into Open Chamber In Gwalior #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Ldejlnb3R4 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 18, 2026

According to information, the deceased was identified as Saurabh Batham, a daily wage labourer who lived in Ganesh Colony with his family. He is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister, all of whom work as labourers.

A relative said Saurabh had left home telling his mother, “Prepare raita, I will return soon and eat food.” However, he never came back.

Residents said the sewer chamber had been lying open for a long time but no action was taken to cover it. They believe the accident could have been avoided if the chamber had been properly closed.

Neighbour Vikram Pal said they received information that someone had fallen into the chamber. When they reached the spot, they found Saurabh inside.

Due to strong gas inside the chamber, three youths initially failed to pull him out.

Later, they tied his legs and managed to take him out.

Police reached the spot after receiving information. Station in-charge Shakti Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered.

CCTV cameras in the area are also being checked to find out how the incident happened.

Police said the exact cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem report is received.