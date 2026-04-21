Woman Climbs 60-Foot Water Tank In Gwalior, Threatens To Burn Herself If Demands Not Met-- VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman climbed a nearly 60-foot-high water tank behind the Gwalior Collectorate on Tuesday. She threatened to kill herself by setting herself on fire while holding a bottle of petrol.

She was demanding ₹20 lakh as financial help from the district administration.

A video of the incident has surfaced showing the woman standing on top of the tank and shouting something, while a large crowd of people gathered below watching the situation.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Woman Climbs 60-Foot Water Tank Behind Gwalior Collectorate, Demands ₹20 Lakh Aid After Demise Of Husband, Two Children #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Shj9hA3CY9 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 21, 2026

According to information, the woman had come to the Collector’s public hearing to seek financial assistance. She said her husband and two children have died, due to which she is completely broken financially and struggling to survive. She demanded ₹20 lakh in economic help from the administration.

When she did not receive immediate assistance during the public hearing, the woman climbed the five-storey water tank located behind the Collectorate premises with a bottle of petrol and began threatening self-immolation. She warned that if her demand was not fulfilled, she would end her life.

The incident happened at a time when the city was experiencing extreme heat, with the temperature crossing 40°C, raising concerns about the woman’s health as she stood on top of the tank.

As soon as the information was received, police and administrative officials rushed to the spot. They are trying to talk to the woman and convince her to come down safely. A heavy crowd gathered at the spot and the situation remained tense as officials continued efforts to rescue her.