Grandmother Severely Injured After 22-Year-Old Drunk Youth Bites Her Hand While She Tried To Stop Fight With Uncle In Gwalior

22-Year-Old Man Bites His Grandmother In Drunken Rage Due To Bones Becoming Visible In Gwalior | AI Generated

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old drunk youth bit his grandmother's hand while he was fighting with his uncle and she tried to intervene in Gwalior on Sunday.

He bit her so hard that the bones were visible. After the incident, the accused fled from the spot.

The incident happened on Sunday night in Khallasipura of the Indarganj police station area of Gwalior.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Kalavati Shriwas, who resides behind the Asmani Mata Temple, lives with her younger son, Vinod, and her daughter-in-law, Chetna. Her grandson, Manish Shriwas (22), lives on the upper floor of the same house.

On Sunday night, Manish returned home in a state of intoxication and began to pick a quarrel. When confronted, he started physically assaulting his uncle, Vinod. He also struck his aunt, Chetna, when she intervened to mediate.

Grandmother was attacked while trying to intervene

Watching a family quarrel, Grandmother Kalavati rushed to intervene. Meanwhile, the accused attacked him and bit his hand badly with his teeth, due to which the flesh came off, and the bone became visible.

After the incident, the injured woman was taken to the nearby hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case against the accused Manish.

According to Inderganj police station in-charge Deepti Singh Tomar, the accused youth is absconding and is being searched.