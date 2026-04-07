MP News: 14-Year-Old Girl Abducted And Raped By Neighbour In Gwalior; Accused Arrested | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Gwalior, police said on Tuesday.

First he abducted her and took her to a secluded spot away from the house and raped her. After committing the crime, the accused threatened the victim and fled the scene.

This incident occurred last night around 2:00 AM in the Pichhore area of ​​Gwalior.

According to the report, the accused was identified as Anil, the son of Sundar Kewat. Last night, she went to sleep after having dinner. Around 2:00 AM, upon waking up, she went out into the courtyard to use the bathroom. At that moment, Anil, the son of Sundar Kewat, a neighbour who lived nearby, appeared on the scene. Before the minor could comprehend what was happening, the accused covered her mouth, carried her away to a secluded location, and raped her.

After the assault, the accused threatened to kill the minor, warning her that if she revealed anything to anyone, he would eliminate both her and her family.

The victim, terrified by these threats, somehow made her way back home and recounted the entire ordeal to her mother. Subsequently, her family members took her to the Women's Police Station, where a formal complaint was lodged. The police registered the case and forwarded the case diary to the Pichhore Police Station, where officers took action and arrested the accused.

Shivam Singh Rajawat, the In-charge of the Pichhore Police Station, confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused and that he has been taken into custody. The accused is currently being interrogated.