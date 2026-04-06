Bhopal News: BMC Ignores Metro Warning, Puts Nearly 10 Buildings At Collapse Risk As Underground Tunnel Excavation To Begins Soon |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is putting thousands of lives at risk, as nearly 10 buildings near Platform No. 6 of Bhopal Railway Station face a threat of collapse due to the ongoing metro project.

The situation may worsen as excavation for the underground tunnel is set to begin soon.

Around two months ago, the contractor of the Bhopal Metro had written to the BMC, urging immediate evacuation of vulnerable structures, including Hotel Red Sea Plaza and Hotel Rajshree.

Despite the warning, the buildings have not been evacuated. Sewage water has begun seeping into the establishments, raising the risk of a major mishap.

According to an official letter, the metro contractor, M/s KPIL-Gulermak, wrote to the BMC on Feb 3, 2026, seeking temporary evacuation of the buildings.

A structural survey along the tunnel alignment identified several establishments, including the two hotels, as highly vulnerable, citing visible cracks wider than 20mm and ageing infrastructure. Red Sea Plaza is around 38 years old, while Hotel Rajshree is approximately 45 years old.

Sewage seepage raises alarm

The situation has worsened due to continuous sewage ingress into the buildings. On Monday, a team from the Corporation s sewage department inspected the site and proposed diverting the flow into a nearby line to prevent further damage. However, officials fear this may increase structural stress on already weakened buildings. At the nearby Alpana T-junction, sewage leakage has been reported across multiple properties, raising concerns over soil instability.

Old structures in fragile condition

A prior survey by municipal engineers last year had flagged several buildings in the area, many 50 to 60 years old, as dilapidated and structurally weak. The report warned that even minor vibrations could trigger a collapse. Poor drainage systems and reliance on private borewells have led to persistent seepage into walls, pillars and beams.

Tunnel work underway

Under the Metro project s Package BH-4, underground tunnels and stations are being constructed between Bhopal Railway Station and Pul Patra, covering 3.39km. The tunnel, to be dug at a depth of 25 metres, is being executed using a tunnel boring machine that arrived last month.

Wider risk looms

Metro experts cautioned that the threat is not limited to the two hotels but extends to nearby buildings. Continuous seepage and excavation-induced vibrations have increased the risk of sudden structural failure, prompting calls for immediate evacuation and safety measures.