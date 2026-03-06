Bhopal News: Elderly Man’s Death Exposes Safety Lapses At New BMC Headquarters | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Public entry to the newly built Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Link Road No. 2 was restricted for several hours on Friday, a day after a 60-year-old man died after falling from the building.

The incident also exposed several construction flaws in the civic body headquarters, including an uncovered staircase and water dripping over it, raising concerns about safety before the building’s inauguration.

According to TT Nagar police, the deceased, Shyam Sundar Saxena, a resident of Kokta Multi-Floor under the Housing for All (HFA) scheme, had visited the HFA office for some work on Thursday.

He reportedly fell through a gap of about one-and-a-half to two feet in the boundary wall of the front porch on the second floor. Saxena succumbed to his injuries late Thursday night during treatment, police said.

Other safety flaws found in building

During a visit by Free Press to the eight-storey headquarters, built at a cost of Rs 40 crore, several structural flaws were noticed. An open area near the emergency staircase remains uncovered without a protective wall or safety net, posing a serious fall risk.

The spot is located close to an entry gate and experts say such gaps in a public building could prove dangerous. Water was also seen dripping down the staircase from the eighth floor due to an overflowing rooftop water tank, raising further concerns about construction quality.

Congress protests alleging construction negligence

Amid the uproar at the headquarters, security personnel closed the gates and turned away visitors while officials assessed the situation. Congress workers reached the site and staged a protest, accusing authorities of negligence in the building’s construction.

Congress leader Abhinav Baroliya alleged that poor engineering and technical lapses were responsible for repeated issues at the new headquarters and demanded a high-level investigation.

Authorities promise corrective action

Following the incident, BMC Executive Engineer Pramod Malviya inspected the premises and directed officials to lock all balcony gates and rectify construction flaws within a week.

