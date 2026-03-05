 AIIMS Bhopal News: National Human Rights Commission Issues Notices To Hospital, Police In Doctor's Suicide Case
The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to AIIMS Bhopal and the Police Commissioner seeking the FIR and postmortem report in the suicide case of assistant professor Dr Rashmi Verma within 15 days. The Health Ministry has also been asked to probe harassment allegations and submit PoSH complaints and action taken reports from the past three years.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 08:01 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to AIIMS, Bhopal and the Police Commissioner, seeking FIR and postmortem reports in the suicide case of assistant professor Dr Rashmi Verma, to be submitted within 15 days. Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also been directed to investigate allegations raised in the matter.

As per NHRC notice, the commission bench headed by Priyank Kanungo has taken cognizance and directed authorities to provide details of Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) reports and copies of complaints received in the last three years, including victims’ complaints and actions taken on each.

Dr Rashmi Verma had alleged mental trauma and an unconducive work environment, accusing the then HoD Mohammed Yunus of harassment. Complaints stated that Dr Verma had emailed higher authorities at AIIMS three times, but no action was taken.

She attempted suicide on December 12, 2025, and was declared dead on January 5, 2026. Following her death, Dr Yunus was removed as HoD of the trauma centre at AIIMS, Bhopal.

