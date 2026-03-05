 Bhopal News: ₹10 Tea, ₹20 Snacks Soon At Raja Bhoj Airport? Proposal Sent For Udaan Yatri Cafe
Air passengers may soon get tea for ₹10 and snacks for ₹20 at Raja Bhoj Airport under the proposed Udaan Yatri Cafe. A proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Once approved, the cafe will offer low-cost items like tea, snacks and meals. Officials expect approval within two to four months, bringing affordable food options for passengers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Air passengers may soon get tea for ₹10 and snacks for ₹20 at Raja Bhoj Airport!

Notably, food and beverage prices at Raja Bhoj Airport (like most Indian airports) are generally much higher than outside markets, because airport food pricing is not regulated and outlets set their own rates.

Normal price chart:

Tea / Coffee: ₹80 - ₹200
Samosa / Kachori: ₹80 - ₹150
Sandwich / Burger: ₹150 - ₹350

Idli / Dosa: ₹200 - ₹400
Water bottle (1 litre): ₹50 - ₹100
Veg meal / thali: ₹300 - ₹600

Therefore, a proposal to start an official ‘Udaan Yatri Cafe’ at the airport has been sent to the headquarters and the facility will begin once approval is received.

Airport authorities said the cafe will operate under a policy of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which aims to provide affordable food to air travellers.

He said airports are being selected in phases based on passenger volume and flight movement. 

Airports with higher passenger traffic are being included first. Under the current phase, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport has been included as it handles more passengers than Bhopal.

They added that Bhopal airport already has a low-cost food outlet where some items are available for ₹10 - ₹20, but it is not part of the official Udaan Yatri Cafe scheme.

Approval expected by next week

Once approval is granted, tenders will be invited to start the cafe.

According to officials, items such as tea, coffee, water, samosa, kachori, idli-sambar and basic meals will be available at fixed affordable prices. 

Authorities expect the proposal to receive approval within the next two to four months, after which passengers at Bhopal airport will be able to avail low-cost food facilities.

