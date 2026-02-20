 Bhopal News: 4-Hour Free Wi-Fi Service At City Airport; Six High-Speed Wi-Fi Access Points Installed
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 4-Hour Free Wi-Fi Service At City Airport; Six High-Speed Wi-Fi Access Points Installed

Bhopal News: 4-Hour Free Wi-Fi Service At City Airport; Six High-Speed Wi-Fi Access Points Installed

Passengers at Raja Bhoj Airport can now enjoy four hours of free high-speed Wi-Fi. The service, launched nationwide by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, includes six high-speed access points across the terminal. Users get minimum 1 Mbps speed after mobile verification, with token-based access for international travellers at the May I Help You counter.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 4-Hour Free Wi-Fi Service At City Airport; Six High-Speed Wi-Fi Access Points Installed | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Raja Bhoj airport is offering passengers four hours of free high-speed Wi-Fi. Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu launched free Wi-Fi service at 39 airports across the country, starting with Coimbatore International Airport.

“In case of any inconvenience in using Wi-Fi, passengers can seek assistance by contacting the May I Help You counter installed in the airport premises. Bhopal airport is continuously striving to provide modern, safe and world-class facilities to passengers,” airport director Ramji Awasthi said.

Six high-speed Wi-Fi access points have been installed at various locations across Bhopal airport to provide seamless connectivity to passengers. This facility provides passengers with a minimum internet speed of 1 Mbps, enabling them to work, communicate, and enjoy entertainment while waiting.

Read Also
MP News: 21-Year-Old Seoni Girl Dhanushree Chauhan Crowned Femina Miss India MP 2026-- VIDEO
article-image

Passengers can avail this service by selecting an authorised Wi-Fi network available on the airport premises and completing a simple verification process using their mobile number. A token-based verification process has been implemented through the May I Help You counter to provide high-speed Wi-Fi access to international passengers.

FPJ Shorts
'Cheap': Rashmika Mandanna's Ex-Fiancé Rakshit Shetty's Friend Pramod Shetty SLAMMED For Saying She Won't Invite Him To Her Wedding
'Cheap': Rashmika Mandanna's Ex-Fiancé Rakshit Shetty's Friend Pramod Shetty SLAMMED For Saying She Won't Invite Him To Her Wedding
Livspace Sacks 1,000 Employees As Company Focuses On AI; Co-Founder Saurabh Jain Quits
Livspace Sacks 1,000 Employees As Company Focuses On AI; Co-Founder Saurabh Jain Quits
ICMAI Releases CMA June 2026 Exam Schedule At icmai.in; Check Registration Deadlines, Fees & Timings Here
ICMAI Releases CMA June 2026 Exam Schedule At icmai.in; Check Registration Deadlines, Fees & Timings Here
Mumbai News: Shanmukhananda Sabha Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Cultural Journal ‘Shanmukha’
Mumbai News: Shanmukhananda Sabha Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Cultural Journal ‘Shanmukha’

Follow us on