Bhopal News: 4-Hour Free Wi-Fi Service At City Airport; Six High-Speed Wi-Fi Access Points Installed | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Raja Bhoj airport is offering passengers four hours of free high-speed Wi-Fi. Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu launched free Wi-Fi service at 39 airports across the country, starting with Coimbatore International Airport.

“In case of any inconvenience in using Wi-Fi, passengers can seek assistance by contacting the May I Help You counter installed in the airport premises. Bhopal airport is continuously striving to provide modern, safe and world-class facilities to passengers,” airport director Ramji Awasthi said.

Six high-speed Wi-Fi access points have been installed at various locations across Bhopal airport to provide seamless connectivity to passengers. This facility provides passengers with a minimum internet speed of 1 Mbps, enabling them to work, communicate, and enjoy entertainment while waiting.

Passengers can avail this service by selecting an authorised Wi-Fi network available on the airport premises and completing a simple verification process using their mobile number. A token-based verification process has been implemented through the May I Help You counter to provide high-speed Wi-Fi access to international passengers.