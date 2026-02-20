MP News: 21-Year-Old Seoni Girl Dhanushree Chauhan Crowned Femina Miss India MP 2026-- VIDEO

Bhopal News: Seoni Girl Dhanushree Chauhan Crowned Femina Miss India MP 2026 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dhanushree Chauhan was crowned Femina Miss India 2026 - Madhya Pradesh at a grand finale of the contest at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in the city on Thursday late evening. It was for the first time that the finale was held in the state capital.

Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal presented the crown to Dhanushree.

Dhanushree, who hails from Seoni, is a third year student at National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal. After winning the crown, Dhanushree told the Free Press that she was very happy but the win also means a responsibility. “I am a tough person and my next target is to make Madhya Pradesh proud,” she said.

#WATCH | 'I Can Feel The Crown... My Journey Begins Here': Seoni's Dhanushree Chauhan Crowned Femina Miss India MP 2026 #MissIndia #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/zLrVgjVabv — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 20, 2026

She said that when she was in Class 8, she came to know about Manushi Chhillar winning the Miss World crown and she became my inspiration . “That was when I decided that I, too, would take part in this contest,” she said.

Dhanushree said that her academic career would continue in parallel with her passion.

Nearly 16 models showcased their talents in the finale, themed on ‘Sustainability-First, Zero Waste.’ The first round featured costumes made from recycled fabrics. The costumes for this special round were designed by designer Kaveri Dutta, who combined Chanderi and Maheshwari fabrics with scrap materials to create unique dresses.

Dhanushree will represent Madhya Pradesh on the national stage of Femina Miss India 2026. The contestants were from major cities like Bhopal and Indore, as well as smaller towns like Mandla, Chhindwara, Satna, and Shyampur. Around 150 participants participated in the recent auditions for the contest held in the city recently.

The 16 selected contestants received special training in walk-throughs, introductions, question-answer sessions, confidence, and image-building. Similar grooming sessions in several states across the country were held, but I found the talent in Madhya Pradesh to be superior and more polished than in other states, said show director Sandeep Dharma.