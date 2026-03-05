Indore News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Dry Bushes Near Airport; Doused After 90 Minutes Of Effort -- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in dry bushes near the premises of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport on Wednesday evening, creating panic in the area.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

The flames spread quickly, and thick smoke could be seen from a distance.

After receiving information, fire brigade teams rushed to the spot. Police from the Aerodrome Police Station also reached the area and started efforts to control the blaze.

Firefighters managed to bring the flames under control after continuous efforts.

#WATCH | Indore, MP | Fire Sub Inspector Roopchand Pandit says, "We received information that a fire broke out in the grassy premises inside Indore airport. Efforts to douse the fire are underway, and no casualties have been reported..." pic.twitter.com/elAjlaqpz5 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2026

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: On the fire incident at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport, an eyewitness says, ''Next to the airport, a fire suddenly broke out for reasons unknown. The entire premises is on fire. Look, the fire brigade has also arrived, and we are trying to put… pic.twitter.com/EABeU1NQOb — IANS (@ians_india) March 4, 2026

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: A major fire broke out at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport premises, which was brought under control by fire brigade teams. pic.twitter.com/liG9TKcq4G — IANS (@ians_india) March 4, 2026

According to local residents, a large amount of dry bushes is spread across the airport premises and nearby areas.

Due to the hot and dry weather, incidents of fire have become common in the area. A similar fire had also broken out in the bushes a few days ago.

Fire brigade Sub-Inspector Roopchand said that 2 fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames and the situation was largely brought under control.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: On the fire incident at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport, Sub-Inspector, Fire Department, Ram Swaroop Pandit says, ''There is a fire in the grass near the airport premise and the fire must have started around 5 o’clock. Right now, we are trying… pic.twitter.com/OjFDDNjEbU — IANS (@ians_india) March 4, 2026

BREAKING:



Massive fire erupts near Indore Airport premises.



No major damage reported so far. Authorities on alert. pic.twitter.com/rxujuwMJ7t — Amar Singh Chouhan (@amar_4inc) March 4, 2026

Airport staff also helped by pouring water to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Meanwhile, airport authorities said the fire occurred in a non-operational area where dry grass caught fire.

With the support of the Indore district administration, immediate action was taken and no loss of life or property was reported.

Only dry grass was burnt. The fire was completely brought under control in about one and a half hours with the help of the airport fire service and the municipal fire brigade.