Indore News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Dry Bushes Near Airport; Doused After 90 Minutes Of Effort -- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in dry bushes near the premises of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport on Wednesday evening, creating panic in the area.
No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.
The flames spread quickly, and thick smoke could be seen from a distance.
After receiving information, fire brigade teams rushed to the spot. Police from the Aerodrome Police Station also reached the area and started efforts to control the blaze.
Firefighters managed to bring the flames under control after continuous efforts.
According to local residents, a large amount of dry bushes is spread across the airport premises and nearby areas.
Due to the hot and dry weather, incidents of fire have become common in the area. A similar fire had also broken out in the bushes a few days ago.
Fire brigade Sub-Inspector Roopchand said that 2 fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames and the situation was largely brought under control.
Airport staff also helped by pouring water to prevent the fire from spreading further.
Meanwhile, airport authorities said the fire occurred in a non-operational area where dry grass caught fire.
With the support of the Indore district administration, immediate action was taken and no loss of life or property was reported.
Only dry grass was burnt. The fire was completely brought under control in about one and a half hours with the help of the airport fire service and the municipal fire brigade.