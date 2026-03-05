Madhya Pradesh March 5, 2026, Weather Update: Heat Arrives Early In State; Day Temperature May Touch 40°C | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The heat has started showing its intensity in Madhya Pradesh from the very beginning of March. The temperature has already risen by around 3 degrees above normal. On the day of Holi, the maximum temperature in the state crossed 37°C, while the night temperature remained around 19°C.

The Indore and Ujjain divisions recorded the highest temperatures, while cities like Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur also experienced warm weather.

Weather scientists said that similar weather conditions are expected to continue for the next four days. Daytime temperatures may increase by another 2 to 4 degrees.

What do meteorologists say?

A western disturbance is likely to become active over the western Himalayan region from March 6. Due to its effect, some parts of the state may see cloudy weather and light rainfall.

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in the state may rise by up to 4 degrees in the next four days. This means that temperatures could reach around 40°C within the first half of March.

Heatwave conditions are likely in April and May. The heatwave may last for around 15 to 20 days, although there is no alert for heatwave conditions in March.

According to the weather department, Gwalior usually experiences the most fluctuating weather in March. Night temperatures there have dropped as low as 8°C in the past. Jabalpur often experiences hot days and relatively cool nights during this time.

Temperature records

On Holi, bright sunshine was seen across the state. There was no rain or cloud cover anywhere, which increased the heat. Narmadapuram recorded a maximum temperature of 37.7°C for the first time this season. Dhar, Ratlam, and Sagar also recorded temperatures of 36°C or higher.

Similarly, temperatures crossed 35°C in several places including Guna, Damoh, Khandwa, Tikamgarh, Khajuraho, Khargone, Sheopur, and Mandla. Pachmarhi, the only hill station in the state, was the only place where the temperature stayed below 30°C.