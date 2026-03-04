Indore News: Only 74 Teachers Present As 50K Answer Sheets Arrive; Evaluation Slows | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Evaluation of board examination answer sheets in Indore slowed significantly on Monday as teacher attendance remained low following the Holi break. Only 74 evaluators reported for duty, affecting the pace of checking at a time when a large volume of fresh copies was received.

Officials said 7,700 answer sheets have been evaluated so far. However, the arrival of 50,000 answer sheets in the second round has added pressure on the evaluation centres.

Veer Mishra said that while checking has slowed due to low attendance, efforts are being made to maintain the schedule and prevent delays in result preparation.

Round One: 44,000 copies received

In the first phase of evaluation, a total of 44,000 answer sheets were received. The subject-wise break-up is as follows:

Physics: 12,000

Economics: 10,000

HSS English: 22,000

Round Two: 50,000 copies received

In the second round, 50,000 answer sheets were received across five subjects:

HS English: 27,000

Chemistry: 12,000

HSS Business Studies: 8,000

History: 4,000

Sanskrit: 720

With Rang Panchami approaching later this week, officials anticipate possible fluctuations in attendance but expect evaluation work to regain full pace once the holiday period concludes.