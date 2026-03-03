Indore News: Eurasia! More Green Cover Soon |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, the cleanest city in the country, is set to add a new attraction to its green landscape with the development of Eurasia Gardens across different zones.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Monday inspected the under-construction Eurasia Gardens in Zone 8 and directed officials to expedite the remaining work while maintaining high quality standards.

The Mayor visited the sites at Mahalaxmi Nagar (MR-01) in Ward 37 and the Press Club premises in Ward 30, where the gardens are being developed by the Indore Municipal Corporation. The inspection was conducted in the presence of local representatives and senior civic officials.

Speaking during the visit, Bhargav said the civic body is developing Eurasia Gardens in a phased manner across all city zones to expand green spaces and provide better public amenities. He said the gardens are being designed on the concept of a dense forest, focusing on thick plantation to create a natural and pollution-free environment for residents.

These Eurasia Gardens will be developed in such an impressive manner that people from outside the city will also come to see them, Bhargav said, expressing confidence that the projects would enhance the city s environmental and aesthetic appeal.

The garden at Mahalaxmi Nagar is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs70 lakh, while the one at the Press Club premises involves an expenditure of around Rs 60 lakh. Reviewing the progress at both sites, the Mayor instructed officials to ensure that seating arrangements, paver block work, pending civil construction and other unfinished tasks are completed at the earliest.