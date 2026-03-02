Indore News: Only 74 Teachers Present As 50k Answer Sheets Arrive; Evaluation Slows After Holi | Canva

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Evaluation of board examination answer sheets in Indore slowed significantly on Monday as teacher attendance dipped following the Holi break.

Only 74 evaluators reported for duty, slowing the pace of checking at a time when a large volume of fresh answer sheets has been received.

Officials said that 7,700 answer sheets have been evaluated so far. However, the arrival of 50,000 answer sheets in the second round has added pressure on the evaluation centres.

Veer Mishra said that while checking has slowed due to low attendance, efforts are being made to maintain the schedule and prevent delays in result preparation.

Round 1: 44k copies received

In the first phase of evaluation, a total of 44,000 answer sheets were received. The subject-wise breakup is as follows:

Round 2: 50,000 copies received

In the second round alone, 50,000 answer sheets were received across five subjects:

With Rang Panchami approaching later this week, officials expect minor fluctuations in attendance but anticipate that evaluation work will regain full pace once the holiday period concludes.